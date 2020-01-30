First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Heartland weather continues to be chilly, cloudy and dreary. While it is looking drier again, there does look to be more light precipitation in the short-term outlook for today and tonight/early Friday. A few rain and snow showers are possible today, with another system bringing a better chance of light precip later tonight into Friday morning. Most of the precip Friday morning should be light rain, but far northern and western counties could once again see a bit of winter precip with surface air temperatures right around freezing.