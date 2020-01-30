First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Heartland weather continues to be chilly, cloudy and dreary. While it is looking drier again, there does look to be more light precipitation in the short-term outlook for today and tonight/early Friday. A few rain and snow showers are possible today, with another system bringing a better chance of light precip later tonight into Friday morning. Most of the precip Friday morning should be light rain, but far northern and western counties could once again see a bit of winter precip with surface air temperatures right around freezing.
While some areas may see a touch of sun by Friday afternoon, it looks like we’ll have to wait until Saturday or even Sunday for ‘nice’ weather. Saturday looks to bring decreasing clouds…but Sunday is looking mainly sunny and mild, with afternoon highs near 60, although there may be a cool southwest breeze. Our next weather maker looks to arrive about Monday night into Tuesday, with a good chance of showers and maybe even a thundershower….before we turn cooler again late next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.