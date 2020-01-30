First Alert: Light fog this morning, gloomy afternoon

(KFVS) - Expect cloudy skies and light fog across the Heartland this morning.
The rest of the day will be gloomy. Due to thick cloud cover, we aren’t expected to see any sunshine today.
Lisa Michaels says high temperatures will reach the upper 30s to 40.
Tonight, a light rain shower is possible in our central and southern counties. It is also possible to have a few snowflakes in our northeastern counties. No impacts expected.
Temperatures will heat up this weekend into the upper 50s.
