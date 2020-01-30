A few light showers possible tonight, might see a little sun tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are stuck with stubborn low clouds keeping the area slightly below cooler than normal for this time of the year. These clouds will hang around throughout the night helping to keep morning lows above average as the clouds act like a blanket at night. We will see a few isolated showers develop tonight and move across the Heartland. If these showers can move far enough north, there may be a light wintry mix possible in our far northern counties after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.
Friday we will start off with a few light showers in our southeastern counties with mostly cloudy skies elsewhere. Clouds will try to break during the afternoon hours giving us partly cloudy skies late. Highs will reach the lower 40s far north to near 50 far south.
The weekend will start will a cool day on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Saturday will range from the middle 40s northeast to the lower 50s far southwest. Sunday will be sunny, warm, and breezy. Highs will reach the upper 50s east and lower 60s west.
