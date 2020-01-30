A few light showers possible tonight, might see a little sun tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are stuck with stubborn low clouds keeping the area slightly below cooler than normal for this time of the year. These clouds will hang around throughout the night helping to keep morning lows above average as the clouds act like a blanket at night. We will see a few isolated showers develop tonight and move across the Heartland. If these showers can move far enough north, there may be a light wintry mix possible in our far northern counties after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.