Employee arrested for stealing over $3,000 from restaurant

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Timothy T. Perkins, 32, of College Avenue, was arrested for stealing around $3,700 from the Steak’n Shake he was employed at.
Representatives of Steak ‘n Shake, at 5131 Hinkleville Road, told police that more than $3,700 in deposits were missing. They also reported an employee responsible for those deposits failed to show up for his scheduled shift on Wednesday.
Det. Jordan Murphy with the Paducah Police Department interviewed Perkins, who was the employee.
During the interview Perkins admitted taking the money.
He was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.