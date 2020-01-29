Cloud cold conditions lasting through tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A light mix of precipitation is moving east out of the Heartland, but low clouds and drizzle will remain for much of the overnight hours. There will likely be areas of fog develop as well towards the morning hours. Temperatures will fall below freezing in most areas with the exception being our far southern counties.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and chilly across the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. There will be a slim chance for isolated showers late tomorrow across our far southern counties.
The weekend right now is still looking decent and for the most part dry. There will be a few isolated showers early Saturday as a front moves through the area. At this time, it appears the majority of the Heartland will remain dry. Highs will reach the 40s on Saturday and upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.