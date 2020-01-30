Chili’s Bar & Grill coming to Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After much speculation, a Chili’s Bar and Grill is officially coming to Cape Girardeau.
According to John Mehner with the Chamber of Commerce, it’s part of a plan by the Drury Southwest to rebuild the area where O’Charley’s and Ruby Tuesday’s currently stands.
He said those buildings will be leveled.
Mehner said we can expect to hear about two to three more announcements on places that will also be part of the project.
The Chamber said this is exciting, and a good example of strong development partners working to bring a plan together.
