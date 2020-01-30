Carbondale man sentenced for weapons charge

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - Dayshawn M. Holmes, age 22, of Carbondale, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for the unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
On June 18, 2019, detectives with the Carbondale Police Department, who were working with two confidential sources, arranged to purchase an illicit firearm from a targeted suspect in an apartment in Carbondale.
During the gun deal, Holmes was seated next to the suspect with two handguns providing “security” for the deal.
Holmes has two previous felony burglary convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
On Jan. 29, 2020, Holmes was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, followed by one year of Mandatory Supervised Release.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
