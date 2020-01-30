Carbondale to get new Homegoods retail store

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - HomeGoods will open in Carbondale on February 23.
The new 20,800 square-foot store is located in University Place at 1300 East Main Street.
HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kids’ decor and toys, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.
HomeGoods expects to fill approximately 65 full-and part-time positions.
Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Special Grand Opening Day hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
HomeGoods operates more than 783 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc.
