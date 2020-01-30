2 arrested in connection to report of shots fired in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection to a report of shots fired.
Victor J. Riley, 18, of Du Quoin, and a juvenile from Carbondale, were arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Riley was taken to the Jackson County Jail and the juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention facility.
According to Carbondale police, on Wednesday, January 29, around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Crestview Street for a report of shots fired. They learned the suspects shot at the victim before leaving the area.
Officers found and arrested them.
Police say there were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
