What you need to know Jan. 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Rain and a wintry mix will fall across the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says north of Cape Girardeau has the best chance of seeing freezing rain, sleet and snow.
South of Cape Girardeau it is still warm and will likely see rain.
Temps will warm during the afternoon, we will likely only see rain, but cold air returns during the early evening and may change some precipitation back into snow.
Little road impacts are expected besides a few slick spots in our northern and western counties. High temps will stay in the 30s.
Precipitation clears out tonight, but we are looking to keep the clouds through the end of the week.
This upcoming weekend, sunshine and well above average temperatures will be back in the forecast.
- A Heartland travel agent reacted to a Caribbean earthquake.
- Illinois State Police officials have seen improvements in reduction of DNA backlog.
- Two adult men where injured in a shooting near the area of Ellis and Hickory in Cape Girardeau Mo.
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear laid out a $24 billion Kentucky budget proposal.
A daycare worker is out of a job after writing on a child’s stomach.
An Uber Eats driver in Houston was hospitalized after being thrown off the hood of a moving car.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.