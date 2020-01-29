A Wet & Slick Morning

Rain and a wintry mix will fall across the Heartland this morning. North of Cape Girardeau has the best chance of seeing freezing rain, sleet, and snow while south of Cape it is still warm and will likely see rain. As temps warm during the afternoon, we will likely only see rain, but cold air returns during the early evening and may change some precipitation back into snow. Little road impacts are expected besides a few slick spots in our northern and western counties. High temps ranging from the mid 30s north to the upper 30s south.