SIU prepares international students ahead of Illinois coronavirus case

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) -With one confirmed case of the coronavirus reported in Illinois, health officials at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are taking precautions.
Officials say they’re not too concerned about the virus reaching campus, but with a significant international population, they are urging students to be careful, especially if they travel to exposed areas of China.
SIU Physcian Dr. Andy Riffey is the Chairman of the infectious disease committee. He said, “The extra precautions we’ve taken is basically making sure our students are aware of what’s going on. We have been in contact with our international students and have been aware especially with our Chinese population and letting them know the risk and finding if anyone had been traveling or not and making sure that they are aware of they start having symptoms.”
The doctor suggests taking basic health precautions like washing hands frequently, covering your face and mouth if coughing or sneezing, and avoiding people who are sick.
If you are sick student, please call the Student Health Center 618.453.3311.
