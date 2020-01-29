New terminal to be built at Barkley Regional Airport

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board unanimously approved contracts to build a new terminal.
The engineering/design contracts are with CHA Civil Engineers of Indianapolis, Ind. and Alliance Architects of Minneapolis, Minn. for the new airport terminal complex.
“We are excited to start this new terminal project which has been a goal for over 20 years,” said Airport Board Chairman George Bray. “This will be the first of many great things that lie ahead for the airport, the community, and the entire region.”
The two contracts will be funded mostly through FAA grants. It will take about a year to complete the design and engineering work before any construction work can begin.
Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said he sees the new terminal as the first piece of a renewed vision for the 79-year-old airport.
