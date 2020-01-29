Mo. Capitol goes red to celebrate Kansas City Chiefs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Capitol will shine red in celebration of the Kansas City Chief’s first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.
Governor Mike Parson ordered the dome’s color change on Wednesday, Jan. 29 ahead of the big game on Sunday.
On Sunday, Jan. 19, the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship.
State officials said this will be the team’s third trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history.
“As long-time fans and season ticket holders, Teresa and I couldn’t be more excited for the Chiefs. This is well-deserved for a team that has played an important role in Kansas City and the State of Missouri for many years,” Governor Parson said. “Sports are a big part of Missouri’s heritage, and we’re proud to have the Kansas City Chiefs represent our great state in the Super Bowl this year.”
State officials said Lamar Hunt brought the Chiefs franchise to Missouri in 1963 from Dallas.
