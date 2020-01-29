Man reported as suspicious person arrested, stolen items found in van by police

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The report of a suspicious person in rural Carbondale, Illinois led deputies to arrest one man on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they were alerted to the suspicious person in the area of Dillinger Road.
They said the person making the report noted an unfamiliar van parked at a home and an unknown man walking near the home.
The person making the report told deputies they spoke to the man. He was asking for directions.
They said the man left the area in the van and was later seen again at the back of the home. The man left the area again after this, according to deputies.
Deputies responded to the area and attempted to find the van. It was seen by an officer with the DeSoto Police Department.
The officer said the driver of the van matched the description of the unknown man that was was originally reported.
The officer found the van again after the driver fled on foot and left several items of property in the vehicle.
Deputies said the van was left on private property and was towed at the owner’s request.
Later that evening, a man matching the description of the unknown man was seen walking along Route 149 just east of Desoto.
Deputies attempted to find him, but they said he seemed to be purposely evading them.
The homeowner of the residence where the van and unknown man were originally seen later reported several items stolen. The items matched some descriptions of those found in the van.
The unknown man was later found with the help of Hurst Police Officers. He was identified and taken into custody by Jackson County Deputies.
The items in the van remain unclaimed by the original victim and are believed to be stolen.
Anyone living between Dillinger Rd. and Rte. 149 in Desoto is encouraged to report missing property to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.