Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MEDICAID-MISSOURI
Drop in Missouri kids on Medicaid faces continued scrutiny
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials say parents who no longer qualify for government health care but do not then sign up their children separately are partly to blame for the drop in children's Medicaid coverage. Roughly 100,000 children lost coverage through the program between January 2018 and December 2019. Rep. David Wood says families dropped off the program after renewed efforts to check eligibility in 2018. He says some didn't reapply for their children to be covered separately, even if their kids likely would have qualified. Democrats have been complaining about the drop in coverage for months.
CAMERA IN BATHROOM
Former teacher sentenced to 20 years for bathroom recordings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri teacher was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for secretly recording videos of three teenagers in his bathroom. Federal prosecutors said the court also ordered William Derek Williams, 40, of Cameron to serve 10 years of supervised release following his incarceration. He pleaded guilty in August to one count of producing child pornography. Williams was a high school language arts teacher and high school multimedia teacher. The former teacher admitted filming three victims over a five-year period from January 2013 to September 2018 while they were in the basement bathroom of his home.
BASEBALL BAT BEATING DEATH
Kansas City man charged with beating aunt to death with bat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old Kansas City man is charged with beating his aunt to death with a baseball bat. Prosecutors say Darryl Banks was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Officers found his aunt Phillis Banks dead in a chair Sunday night at a Kansas City home. She suffered severe head trauma. Charging documents say officers also found an aluminum bat and knife with apparent blood on them near her body. The Kansas City Star reports a relative told police Darryl Banks and his aunt were the only ones home before she was found dead. Banks is being held on $350,000 bond.
MOTHER NEGLECT-PROBATION
Joplin man gets probation in severe neglect of his mother
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Joplin man accused of severely neglecting his mother will serve two years of unsupervised probation. Fifty-two-year-old Michael Lightner was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor elder abuse. The Joplin Globe reports prosecutors say Lightner's mother was found March 7 lying naked in bed covered with waste and suffering from bedsores. She was mentally confused and unable to care for herself, and medical staff estimated it may have been a year since her last bath or shower. Under the plea deal, a one-year jail sentence was suspended and Lightner was placed on two years of unsupervised probation.
CONSTRUCTION WORKER DEATH
Construction worker dies at site in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fire officials say a construction worked died when a retaining wall collapsed in Jefferson City. Fire Chief Matt Schofield says the collapse Tuesday afternoon at the site of the former St. Mary's hospital trapped the worker. Further details were not immediately available. KRCG-TV reports the worker was employed by one of three companies at the site. Schofield said several people were working when the wall collapsed but the worker who died was the only one who was trapped. The investigation is continuing.
COLD CASE KILLING
Woman charged as accessory in 2001 killing near Missouri bar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman has told investigators she was a willing participant in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Missouri bar 18 years ago. The Miller County sheriff's office says Tabatha Carter is jailed without bond in the July 2001 killing of Jerry Jeffries. Carter is charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder and an accessory to armed criminal action. The sheriff's office says she was arrested without incident Monday in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. According to a probable cause statement, Carter says she witnessed another man shoot Jeffries in the head as he begged for his life.
HOUSE SEAT-MISSOURI
Democrats targeting Missouri's 2nd Congressional District
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is making Missouri's 2nd Congressional District a top target for takeover in the November election. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that state Sen. Jill Schupp earned a spot on the group's “Red to Blue” list because of Schupp's fundraising abilities and campaign organization. Schupp, a Democrat from Creve Coeur, is challenging incumbent Republican Ann Wagner of Ballwin. Schupp was among 12 candidates nationally to make what the group calls the “highly competitive and battle-tested DCCC program that arms top-tier candidates with organizational and fundraising support."
DEADLY JUNK-HAULING BUSINESS FIRE
Man killed in fire at eastern Missouri junk-hauling business
IMPERIAL, Mo. (AP) — An employee sleeping in an eastern Missouri junk-hauling business has died in a fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bob’s Disposal Services in Imperial was engulfed in flames when firefighters were called before dawn Tuesday. Fire dispatchers told the crews that the victim was an employee who slept in an upstairs loft. The Jefferson County sheriff's office has a fire investigator on the scene, and one also is on the way from the state fire marshal's office. Sheriff's office spokesman Grant Bissell confirmed that one person died in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.