Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HAIRSTYLES-BIAS LEGISLATION
Midwestern states consider banning bias based on hairstyles
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Black female legislators in two predominantly white Midwestern states are trying to convince their Republican colleagues to join a national push to outlaw discrimination based on hairstyles such as braids and dreadlocks. Supporters of bills in Kansas and Wisconsin said Tuesday that employers and teachers often wrongly see white people’s hair as the standard for what's clean and professional. Committees in both states have proposals to revise anti-discrimination laws to ban bias in housing, employment and public accommodations based on hairstyles “historically associated with race” such as braids, locs and twists. But supporters are facing questions about how such laws could be applied.
WINTER STORM
Winter storm coats roads in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A winter storm has coated roads and closed schools in parts of Kansas and Oklahoma. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday for several counties along the western border between the two states, where it predicted up to 7 inches of snowfall. The National Weather Service warned of a “hazardous commute" in a tweet. In Kansas, transportation officials say many roads in the western part of the state are partially or completely covered. In Oklahoma, transportation officials said blowing snow was causing “severe driving conditions" in three Panhandle counties.
SNAKE IN COUCH
Kansas residents find boa constrictor in living room couch
ROSE HILL, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters are looking for anyone who might be missing a boa constrictor after some Kansas residents found the 6-foot snake in their living room couch. Police officers responding to a 911 call Monday from a resident in Rose Hill, a town about 20 miles southeast of Wichita, requested assistance from Butler County firefighters. The Wichita Eagle reports that deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot, the department's “snake charmer” wrangled the nonvenomous snake from the couch with the help of another firefighter. The fire department says in a Facebook post that the residents have lived in the duplex for four years and never owned a snake.
STARVING DOG-CHARGE
Kansas woman accused of abandoning caged, starving dog
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita woman faces a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals after a caged and starving dog was discovered next to a trash dumpster earlier this month. Twenty-six-year-old Raykesha Hardyway made a first appearance in court Tuesday in a case that accuses her of abandoning a pit bull named Kodak without making provisions for its care. Court records do not list a defense attorney for Hardyway. The Wichita Eagle reports that the Wichita Animal Action League is caring for the dog and expects he will be ready for adoption in the spring or early summer.
KANSAS STATE-ENROLLMENT
Analysis: Kansas State University enrollment trends downward
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The number of Kansas residents enrolled at Kansas State University hit a 31-year low last fall, continuing a five-year downturn that may worsen despite efforts to reverse it. The Manhattan Mercury reported that its analysis of enrollment and population data shows similar drops in enrollment for non-resident and resident students since a 2014 peak of 24,766 total students at the university's Manhattan, Olathe and Salina campuses. The newspaper reported that the downturn has had a more profound effect in student numbers at Kansas State where Kansas students made up about 80% of the student body.I
THREATENING TRUMP-KANSAS
Child porn charges filed against Kansas man in threat case
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man accused of threatening on social media to kill President Donald Trump faces additional charges after investigators found child pornography on his cellular phone and elsewhere. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Aaron McDowell of Salina was charged in a criminal complaint Tuesday with two counts related to the child pornography. That is in addition to the earlier charge filed last week of making a threat against the president. Prosecutors said McDowell wrote on Facebook that he was going to kill the president.
KANSAS FRAUD-EMPLOYER
North Carolina man pocketed $685,000 in fraud on employer
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A North Carolina man admitted Tuesday to defrauding his employer in Kansas by placing orders for more than $685,000 for electrical and wire cable, then selling them to another company and pocketing the money. The U.S. attorney's office in Kansas says 48-year-old Coe Downing of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. Downing agreed as part of his plea deal to pay restitution of $25,000 to Wachter and $660,323 to the company's insurer. Sentencing is set for April 21.
METH SENTENCE
Woman stopped with 21 pounds of meth sentenced to 7 years
RUSSELL, Kan. (AP) — A woman who was stopped in Kansas with 21 pounds of methamphetamine has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. The U.S. attorney's office says 30-year-old Maria Alonso-Espinoza, who is from Mexico, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Her brother was driving her car last February when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped them near Russell. Troopers found the meth hidden in the driver's side rear quarter panel. Prosecutors say Alonso-Espinoza was taking the methamphetamine from Colorado to Wichita for distribution.