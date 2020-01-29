KSP is raffling off a Jeep

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is raffling off a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon in order to support their fundraising efforts for Trooper Island Camp.
Tickets are $10 each and are available at any KSP post through out the state.
Tickets can also be purchased online at https://squareup.com/store/trooper-island-inc.
There will be a KSP booth at the Farm Machinery Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center Feb. 12 through 15, tickets will be sold there.
The winning ticket will be drawn on Aug.30, 2020 at the Kentucky State Fair.
Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win.
Raffle winner is responsible for all tax and license fees.
Trooper Island is a free summer camp for disadvantaged boys and girls age 10-12.
It is operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County.
It is financed entirely by donations, no public funds are used.
Each year, the camp hosts around 700 children.
