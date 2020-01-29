ISP sees improvements in reduction of DNA backlog

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelley, along with along with Division of Forensic Services’ Deputy Director Col. Sean Cormier and Assistant Deputy Director Robin Woolery appeared before the Illinois Senate’s Public Health Committee to discuss the DNA backlog.
During the meeting, Director Kelly said that the Illinois State Police Forensic laboratory system is one of the largest in the country, the only system in the nation that serves both an entire state and a massive metropolis like Chicago, providing forensic support for all police departments in Illinois.
ISP labs have been leaders in DNA forensics going back to the 1980s but have not been exempt from the challenge of DNA backlogs affecting labs across the United States.
Director Kelley said the increase of technology, budget towards the labs and the addition to hiring more forensic scientist has cut the backlog of DNA samples down by 16%.
During her testimony, Assistant Deputy Director Woolery addressed the 70 unsolved Chicago homicide cases with DNA evidence at the lab that were discussed in a previous committee meeting. She told the committee that testing had been completed on all but two of the cases. Those two cases were waiting for court action to do the testing.
