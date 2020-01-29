Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL's blue medical tent on each sideline is a place no player ever wants to go, and everyone else would love to sneak inside for a peek. There's no real mystery. Just imagine a portable exam room using a basic pop-up tent anchored by a metal rectangle frame on the ground around an exam table. Then a player walks in, someone pulls the tent into place and people disappear inside away from prying eyes. Dr. Allen Sills is the NFL's chief medical officer, and he says the tent is a lot more roomy than people might think.