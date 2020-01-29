Gloomy weather continues...

Scattered showers will continue for parts of the Heartland through the evening hours. Amounts will be light. Tonight we will dry out, but the clouds will hang with us. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A lot of clouds expected on Thursday. Highs will still be cool in the upper 30s to lower/mid 40s. A few showers possible on Friday, best chances will be in the southeastern half of the Heartland. The weekend looks milder and mainly dry!