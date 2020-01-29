First Alert: Rain, sleet and snow will fall across the Heartland

(KFVS) - Rain and a wintry mix will fall across the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says north of Cape Girardeau has the best chance of seeing freezing rain, sleet and snow.
South of Cape Girardeau it is still warm and will likely see rain.
Temps will warm during the afternoon, we will likely only see rain, but cold air returns during the early evening and may change some precipitation back into snow.
Little road impacts are expected besides a few slick spots in our northern and western counties. High temps will stay in the 30s.
Precipitation clears out tonight, but we are looking to keep the clouds through the end of the week.
This upcoming weekend, sunshine and well above average temperatures will be back in the forecast.
