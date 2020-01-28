A few slick spots on roads possible overnight through tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Light precipitation is beginning to move into the Heartland. Temperatures are close to freezing across the northern and western counties and we have had reports of light ice accumulation with freezing drizzle across our far western counties. A mixture of rain sleet and snow will develop across much of the area tonight with a dusting to an inch of snow possible across the northern counties. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 30s south.