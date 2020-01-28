A few slick spots on roads possible overnight through tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Light precipitation is beginning to move into the Heartland. Temperatures are close to freezing across the northern and western counties and we have had reports of light ice accumulation with freezing drizzle across our far western counties. A mixture of rain sleet and snow will develop across much of the area tonight with a dusting to an inch of snow possible across the northern counties. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 30s south.
Wednesday we will see a light wintry mix of precipitation early becoming mostly rain late. A dusting of snow and sleet accumulation will be possible. Highs will range from the middle 30s north to near 40 south.
We will dry out on Thursday but remain mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will be int eh upper 30s and lower 40s. As we head into the weekend much warmer weather is expected with temperatures in the 60s on Sunday.
