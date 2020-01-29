Equipment gets upgrades at Portageville Fire and Rescue

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with Portageville Fire and Rescue shared a social media post about equipment upgrades.
Fire officials said the City Board and Mayor approved electrical, air and water drops.
They said city crew officials helped with the installation.
The upgrades will help the truck get to scenes quicker, according to crews.
Crews said this could save from three to five minutes on response time.
With the water being on the ground, there will be no more climbing on top of trucks to fill up with water making it safer for fireman.
