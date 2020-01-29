Disturbance call leads to arrest of non-compliant sex offender

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A complaint to police about a disturbance at a Kentucky business led to the arrest of a Mayfield man on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Officers were called to a business on West Farthing Street in Mayfield after employees reported that a man had entered the store, yelled at an employee, threatened to hurt her and spat on her before leaving the business.
After getting a description of the man in question, officers located him walking in the road a block from the store.
Officers said the man was “manifestly” under the influence of alcohol.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Charlton E. Drennan, Jr.
After further investigation, officers learned the Dennan, Jr. had absconded from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Sexual Offender Registry and was on bail from Calloway County Circuit Court and was in violation of his bond conditions.
Officers arrested Drennan and he was booked into the Graves County Detention Center.
Drennan was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing, assault 4th degree (no visible injury), failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense) and violation of conditions release.
