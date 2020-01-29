Community reacts to deadly past 72 hours in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It just keeps happening. That’s what people say who live in the south side of Cape Girardeau after seven people were shot in 72 hours.
“I’m grieving. I grieve every day. But when things like this happen I have to relive it over and over,” said Yameka Robinson, a mother who lives in Cape Girardeau.
Robinson knows what it’s like to lose a loved one to violence after a 2019 shooting in Cape Girardeau killed her daughter and injured her son. Now, she’s thinking about the family of the victim killed in Tuesday night’s shooting.
“I can sympathize with the mom. I’m pretty sure she woke up this morning in complete devastation. Her child, she’ll no longer see him," said Robinson.
Robinson’s questioning if anyone will be held accountable.
“Nothing is being done about it. No ones cooperating. No one’s talking to the police. So I expect that things will get worse,” she said.
“Sometimes I think that it’s family members, and I understand they don’t want to turn in someone like a child or a cousin or an aunt or an uncle. But unfortunately we want a peaceful solution, we want an end to this, we want justice for the family and the community," said Sergeant Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
He said lack of cooperation is a problem right now as police investigate the two shootings. One injured five people early morning on January 26 and another killed a man and injured another victim on January 28.
“But we just ask them. Do the right thing. Do the right thing for your families. Do the right thing for your community. Sometimes I think you’re doing an injustice if you’re allowing someone to run the streets whenever their wanted, because unfortunately that can snowball into a bigger issue," said Hann.
“It’s sad, but you get used to it," said an anonymous high school student.
She said it’s scary to walk to her bus stop each morning.
“Because you never know what can happen. Like you can just walk through the store and something happen, people going to parties something happen,” said the high school student.
“You can’t keep being quiet. I mean if you keep being quiet, it’s gonna keep happening over and over and over again until it touches your doorstop and it’s your child. And then you will feel like I do. You would want someone to speak up for your child," said Robinson.
Robinson’s hosting community meetings to discuss how neighbors can stop violent crimes. They are Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 at noon at Capaha Park.
