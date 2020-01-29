Clippard Elementary nationally recognized in literacy program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Clippard Elementary is recognized as one of 10 schools in the nation in the 2020 Imagine Learning Literacy Bowl contest.
They have advanced to the third round of the contest and the staff and students couldn't be more excited.
"It's exciting," Clippard Elementary School Principal Amy Emmenderfer said. "I love it. I love it for the kids. This is the first year of doing this new program. So, to have that much success with it, I think is really good. I think it just reiterates those skills and the importance that this needs to be for the students."
Imagine Learning is a program designed to improve the skills in areas of reading and mathematics the kids are lacking in.
"It's a supplement to our reading and math programs," Emmenderfer said. "The kids test on it three times a year. It basically gives the teachers data for where our kids are currently at, what skills they are lacking and what they need to continue working on."
Rylan Smith, a fourth grade student, said the program has helped him as well.
"It helps you with reading skills that will help during class," Smith said.
Smith added that the program also helps get them ready for skills further on in their life.
"It helps you read like when you're in a job," Smith said. "You usually have to read to get through stuff."
Emmenderfer said the program makes it easier for the students to understand the criteria on their level.
“It makes it fun for them,” Emmenderfer said. “It’s a game-like atmosphere. So it kind of seems like they’re playing a video game, but they’re really learning.”
To win the competition, the students will have to log the most minutes reading by the end of the week.
If Clippard Elementary wins this week, they will then move onto the Literacy Bowl Championship.
“I really hope we win and then we will get the people from Imagine Learning from Utah come to our school,” Emmenderfer said. “They’ll have an assembly with us and let them see that we beat the challenge and we won,”
