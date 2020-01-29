City of Paducah releases plans for Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Center

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Lose Design President/CEO Chris Camp and Associate Vice President-Architecture Sean Guth presented an update to the Paducah Board of Commissioners regarding the design of the Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Center.
The group presented to the board during a meeting on Jan. 28, the facility will be constructed in Noble Park.
The park was selected because of its centralized location, and walk-ability for several people from the surrounding neighborhoods.
The facility will be approximately 77,000 square feet, and will be built on Park Ave. where the ball fields are now.
This community facility will include many amenities. The first floor will hold an office and reception area, a climbing wall, concession/café area with an open seating area for socializing, locker rooms, a child care area, gymnasium, multi-purpose room, wet/dry classroom, warm water therapy pool with a zero-entry end and kid’s play area, a two-story flume slide, 25 meter by 25 yard tournament-level lap pool, and space for a tenant.
The second floor includes an open area with fitness equipment, fitness rooms, space for offices or a tenant, and a large running track that overlooks the first floor.
Camp explained that wellness facilities have changed during his more than 35 years as a professional. He stressed that wellness facilities are now dynamic centers that meet a variety of health, fitness, educational, and social needs. Plus, they are economic drivers for a community.
The group along with a local partner Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing (BFW) continues the work on the design and prepare the construction documents for bidding.
More details discussed in the meeting can be found on the City of Paducah website.
