Being a First Responder can be rewarding but dealing with traumatic situations can be tough !

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Being a First Responder can be rewarding, but dealing with traumatic situations day in and day out can also be tough mentally. Officials said there is help out there.
Paramedic Christina Degenhardt said she loves saving lives but some situations are hard to forget.
“I went on a motorcycle accident, and when I got there the patient was unconscious. We did everything we could but what he needed was an operating room,” She said.
Counselor Bob Dale said first responders deal with tough problems. He said,"That’s got to have an impact."
Dale said sometimes they don’t seek help right away. “This is mainly the men in the organization because we’re tough we hold it in, and we don’t want anybody to see our vulnerable underbellies. Woman that work trauma are unlikely to seek help.”
Dale said talking to someone is the key to getting through these situations. The trauma they deal with everyday can really impact them.
“Police officers have people in place to deal with their officers subjected to trauma. I mean face it, it’s pretty traumatic if somebody shoots at you,” he said.
Brian Wilcox is a EMS director at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. He said it’s important first responders know how to identify signs, and it starts in the classroom. “Alot of it is just explaining to them what to look for as far as signs of someone having a stressful situation,” he said.
Degenhardt said it takes a special person to do this job. She said,"Not everybody can do it you have to be mentally prepared."
Dale recommends first responders have have meetings often to talk about their problems.
