Zalma School precautionary lockdown lifted
School officials said was no trouble on school grounds.
By Jasmine Adams | January 28, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 11:41 AM

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Zalma R-V School District announced a precautionary lockdown on Jan. 28 around 11 a.m. for Zalma School.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:36 a.m., according to school officials.

State and County officials in Bollinger County are pursuing an individual in the Advance and Zalma areas, school officials said.

The buildings remained closed until school officials receive further direction from police.

