17-year-old arrested for shooting at a restaurant in Fenton Mo.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in charged in connection to a shooting that occurred in Fenton Mo.
According to Sheriff Dave Marshak, the shooting happened on Jan. 21, outside Borgetti’s Bar and Grill in Fenton. Where a 40 year-old woman was shot, she has since been released from the hospital.
On Jan. 27, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, announced the arrest of 17-year-old Gavin Ross. Ross is charged with Robbery-1st degree, he is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.
Investigators said, they believed that Ross helped orchestrate a plan to rob another person during an arranged drug deal. The deal was to take place in the parking lot of the business plaza in the 1600 block of Old Highway 141.
