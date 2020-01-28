Watching for a light snow in parts of the Heartland

Late this evening precipitation will start to spread into the Heartland from the southwest. As we move deeper into the overnight hours, we will see a change over from rain to snow, mainly just in the northern half of the Heartland. The snow should be rather light and not cause any widespread travel issues. A dusting possible in the northern half of the Heartland and possibly up to an inch or so in our most northwestern counties. The mixed precipitation continues through the day and pushes out of the Heartland by the evening hours on Wednesday. Milder weather expected by the weekend.