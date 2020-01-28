TV series “The Dream Motel” to film in southern Illinois

(KFVS) - The second season of the series The Dream Motel will begin production in April 2020, with some filming happening in and around Southern Illinois.
According to a press release by Rossetti Productions and Questar Entertainment. The first season of the show that debuted in October of 2019, was very successful and was ordered for a second season.
The writer/producer/director Chip Rossetti has a history with southern Illinois and lived in Marion for five years.
“I thought that Southern Illinois would be a great place to continue this series,” Rossetti said. “There are a lot of great locations in the area, and a wealth of talent to help on the series.”
Rossetti Productions will be hosting a meet and greet for talent on Feb. 7, at Tower Square Pizza in Marion.
“Any actors or crew from the area should stop by and introduce themselves. Bring a business card, a head shot, resume, whatever you have. We are going to be looking to cast and crew up from within the state, as much as we can, so we want to meet as many folks as we can,” said Rossetti.
The Dream Motel is a series about a motel where the guests have a chance to change their past, their present or their future.
More information can be found at www.thedreammotel.com
