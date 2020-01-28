Sponsorship wanted to name new species of Crayfish in Ky.

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for a sponsor to name a new Crayfish species.
According to a Facebook post, Kentucky Wild is looking for one sponsor to financially contribute in conservation of wildlife throughout Kentucky. In return the sponsor would be able to name a newly discovered species of crayfish.
The crayfish has currently been found in Jefferson, Bullitt and Meade counties.
The deadline for the bid is Jan. 31.
More details and sponsorship requirements can be found on Kentucky Wild website.
