Public meeting scheduled for future Independence St. improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 29.
It will be in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Anyone interested in learning more can drop by the open house-style meeting between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the meeting will be on the future of the Independence Street improvements.
Staff will provide more details about the design and construction of additional traffic lanes, access changes and pedestrian facilities between South Broadview and Caruthers Avenue along Independence.
They say the improvements include plans to improve traffic flow and safety along the congested area just east and west of Kingshighway.
It’s part of Transportation Trust Fund 5 projects approved by voters in August 2015. Previously, the city had a traffic study, public meeting and public input survey done related to the project.
