Political expert anticipates graduated income tax to be focus of Ill. State of the State on Wednesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will present his second State of the State Address in Springfield on Wednesday.
Political expert John Jackson anticipates the Pritzker’s main point and biggest challenge, how to get a balanced budget.
“We’ve at least returned to normal budget years," Jackson said.
The state of Illinois did not have a budget for two years and Jackson said that time period "wreaked chaos.”
Jackson said Pritzker may have had a successful first year in 2019 along with the general fund budget balanced, however his biggest challenge will continue to be how to keep a balanced budget and how paying off the billions of dollars in backlog.
In order to pay off the debt, there needs to be new revenue.
“The governor’s idea for new revenue is the graduated income tax, but that’s going to be a huge fight,” Jackson said. “I think it’s going to be nip and tuck on this graduated income tax. This one is a big one and he will have to make a very aggressive presentation.”
Jackson expects Governor Pritzker to not only focus on his proposal for income tax changes, but also focus on property tax reform.
“Pritzker and many legislators are wanting to do something about that but it’s going to require more from the state with money replacing that local property tax with state money,” he said.
Jackson said he continues to have hope for the state of Illinois and its future.
“I think the governor and general assembly has the state on a moving forward trajectory but it’s still going to take a while to fix some of those problems and mend some of that damage," Jackson said.
Jackson expects gambling, casinos and marijuana to also be mentioned in the Jan. 29 address.
