Plans for New World-Class Holocaust Museum in St. Louis announced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - As it commemorated its 25th year the St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center announced a new world-class facility.
On Jan. 27, Holocaust survivors, local dignitaries and religious leaders gathered to unveil the museum to design for the state-of-the-art facility on International Remembrance Day.
The $18 million project will be built on the northwest corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Schuetz Road.
The expansion is said to triple the space of the existing facility and will increase opportunities to engage with students from hundreds of regional schools and engage with the community through lectures, films, and other events. The expansion will also provide a new space for the display of temporary exhibitions from the Museum’s collections. A multipurpose space will also allow for seating up to 250 for programs and community events.
“We have been honored by support from our early donors including individuals, corporations, and foundations to this project and are thrilled to have the NEH challenge to launch the community phase of the campaign. We welcome everyone’s participation on this journey to build a fantastic resource for the region that will educate, inspire and attract thousands of people to our community,” said Carol Staenberg, chairman of the capital campaign. “The Holocaust Museum & Learning Center is an important project in a critical time, and we look forward to maintaining its relevance well into the 21st century. We firmly believe that it is our responsibility to teach about the Holocaust and to use that experience to empower the next generation to foster understanding and create real change.”
Groundbreaking is expected to happen in May of 2020, with a completion in 2021.
