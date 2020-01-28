Plans for New World-Class Holocaust Museum in St. Louis announced

“We have been honored by support from our early donors including individuals, corporations, and foundations to this project and are thrilled to have the NEH challenge to launch the community phase of the campaign. We welcome everyone’s participation on this journey to build a fantastic resource for the region that will educate, inspire and attract thousands of people to our community,” said Carol Staenberg, chairman of the capital campaign. “The Holocaust Museum & Learning Center is an important project in a critical time, and we look forward to maintaining its relevance well into the 21st century. We firmly believe that it is our responsibility to teach about the Holocaust and to use that experience to empower the next generation to foster understanding and create real change.”