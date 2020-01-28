Paducah police find THC gummies, THC candy, liquid cannabis syrup, marijuana; couple facing drug trafficking charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A couple was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a joint investigation between the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Postal inspectors.
Chancellor Wilson, 27, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in marijuana 8 ounces-5 pounds - second offense, trafficking marijuana over 5 pounds - second offense firearm enhanced and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Syreetta Johnson, 24, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking marijuana over 5 pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received information alleging that Wilson was selling illegal drugs. The investigation revealed that some of the drugs were coming through the mail.
On Jan. 27, just after 4 p.m., detectives and a U.S. Postal inspector conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Wilson in the 3300 block of Park Avenue.
Detectives say a K-9 indicated to the odor of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, they say they found two parcels that contained 8 pounds of THC gummies, THC candy and liquid cannabis syrup.
Wilson was arrested.
While conducting surveillance on Wilson’s home in the 2000 block of Cornell Street, following his arrest, detectives say they saw Syreetta Johnson leave the home with a suitcase and a duffel bag.
She was then pulled over for a traffic violation.
While talking to Johnson, detectives say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search, they say they found and seized approximately 6 pounds of high-grade marijuana from the suitcase and duffel bag, along with assorted drug paraphernalia and a drug ledger.
Johnson was arrested.
Detectives got a search warrant for the home. During the search, they say they found four handguns, money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales, additional marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Both Wilson and Johnson were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson has two prior marijuana trafficking convictions. He was also convicted of selling a convicted felon a handgun in McCracken County in 2016.
