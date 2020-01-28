Oran Fire Protection District places tax levy question on April ballot, for new fire station

ORAN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Board of Directors for the Oran Fire Protection District have authorized a tax levy question (Proposition S) to be placed on the April ballot.
In a Facebook post the Oran Fire Protection District said, the question asking voters to approve an additional $0.25 tax per $100.00 assessed value for the operations of the district.
The post went on to say, the original station building is nearly forty years old and though it has been well maintained over the years by local volunteer fire fighters, the building infrastructure is failing. Along with the safety of our local volunteers, equipment size has changed drastically over the last forty years and the building is no longer accommodating.
With the passing of this tax levy, all of these issues would be addressed with the construction of a new station at the current site.
We hope to hear from you and to have your support on April 7th!
