New members appointed to Southeast Mo. State University Board of Regents

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson appointed two new members to Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents.
Lloyd Smith, of Sikeston, replaces Jay B. Knudtson, whose term on the Board expired.
He served as the executive director of the Missouri Republican Party until his retirement in 2013. He previously served as chief of staff to both U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson and the late U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson, totaling 28 years of service to Missouri’s 8th Congressional District.
He also previously represented the U.S. Congress as senior staff assistant for agriculture and hunger issues in Brussels, Berlin, Moscow, London and Rome. He was the political director for George W. Bush’s presidential campaign in 2004 and has advised more than two dozen statewide legislative candidates. He also completed a two-year term on the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority Board.
Smith is a 1973 graduate of Southeast where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education, secondary education, with a major in speech education.
His wife, Marlys, is also a Southeast graduate, and they are the parents of three children.
Vivek Malik, of Wildwood, replaces the late Dennis Vinson who passed away on Dec. 1.
Malik is a practicing attorney with the Law Offices of Vivek Malik. Before that, he worked for Lashly & Baer, P.C.
He has experience in immigration law, including business, family, asylum and removal defense. He has worked with companies across a range of industries and has helped businesses attract skilled workers in various worker visa categories.
Malik was recognized by the Missouri Senate in 2015 for his achievements and community contributions, awarded the Diverse Business Leader Award by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2010 and was named an Up and Coming Lawyer by the Missouri Lawyers Weekly in 2010.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws from Mahrishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana, India. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Laws/Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign.
He is married to Riju Malik.
Both appointments are subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.