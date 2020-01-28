Murray State to lay off custodial, ground services employees

Murray State University is expected to lay off its custodial and ground services employees, opting to use an outside vendor instead. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | January 28, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 5:31 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University is expected to lay off its custodial and ground services employees, opting to use an outside vendor instead.

According to a WARN notice from the State of Kentucky, approximately 64 employees with the grounds services operations on its main campus will be laid off in April.

Murray State University released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Murray State University has made an administrative decision to contract custodial and grounds services, effective April 13, 2020, to an outside firm, which numerous other colleges and universities have done in recent years. We have fully analyzed this operational change during the past many months. This change will save the university several million dollars over the course of the contract due to current pension system rates of 49%, proposed to increase to 93% on July 1, 2020. In addition, this new agreement will provide operational savings and efficiencies for the institution.”
The WARN notice stated the university already started the process of helping the employees with questions related to benefits, including retirement and health insurance.

The employees include assistant director grounds maintenance, assistant foreman grounds maintenance, building services technicians, groundskeepers and more.

