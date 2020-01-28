Murray State to lay off custodial, ground services employees

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University is expected to lay off its custodial and ground services employees, opting to use an outside vendor instead.
According to a WARN notice from the State of Kentucky, approximately 64 employees with the grounds services operations on its main campus will be laid off in April.
Murray State University released the following statement on Tuesday:
The WARN notice stated the university already started the process of helping the employees with questions related to benefits, including retirement and health insurance.
The employees include assistant director grounds maintenance, assistant foreman grounds maintenance, building services technicians, groundskeepers and more.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.