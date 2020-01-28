Murray State to lay off custodial, ground services employees

“Murray State University has made an administrative decision to contract custodial and grounds services, effective April 13, 2020, to an outside firm, which numerous other colleges and universities have done in recent years. We have fully analyzed this operational change during the past many months. This change will save the university several million dollars over the course of the contract due to current pension system rates of 49%, proposed to increase to 93% on July 1, 2020. In addition, this new agreement will provide operational savings and efficiencies for the institution.”

Murray State University