Madison County Mo. Sheriff held meeting to deter criminal activity

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Madison County Sheriff held a community meeting on criminal activity.
The meeting was held on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Black River Electric Cooperative meeting room in Fredericktown.
Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said that she would be having the meeting to discuss issues with the new rules from the Missouri Supreme Court.
McCutcheson also said had set plans to create community watch programs across the county to help stop criminal activity.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.