Scott County R-4 School Dist. on lockdown; students safe

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County R-4 School District is on lockdown due to an “exterior situation" on Tuesday morning, January 28.
According to the school district, all students are safe and secure.
The school district asks that you not approach the school until the sheriff’s department gives the “all clear.”
They say the afternoon pre-Kindergarten has been canceled. The morning pre-Kindergarten will stay at school until the lockdown is lifted.
