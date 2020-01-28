Ill. man sentenced to department of corrections in burglary involving thermal imager

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Goreville, Illinois man has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney.
Carr announced that on Jan. 27, Brandon J. Rhoads, 44, pleaded guilty to burglary.
He was sentenced as a Class X Offender, due to his prior criminal history.
Carr said Rhoads’ sentence will be followed by a three year period of mandatory supervised release.
The sentence comes after a June 12, 2018 burglary. Carr said officers of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police responded to a burglary at a storage building at the Burning Star Fish and Wildlife Area in rural Jackson County.
Conservation Police officers found that several items were missing from inside the storage building, including an expensive thermal imaging device.
On May 13, 2019, the Conservation Police identified Rhoads as a suspect in the burglary, Carr said.
Officials said Rhoads confessed to the burglary during an interview.
