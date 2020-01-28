Head starts are in need of certified teachers

ANNA, IL. (KFVS) -Officials in Southern Illinois said there is a demand for early head start teachers.
Early head start teacher Sara Livesay said the need for more certified teachers at her school is sometimes stressful.
"It makes it hard on the whole center, it makes it so sometimes we can't have another classroom like if we had enough children but their wasn't enough staff to lead that class room we wouldn't be able to open the classroom," she said.
Livesay teaches at Anna Headstart, she said the lack of teachers makes it hard on the staff and also the children.
"It's very important at this age routine and consistency is the number one thing that learn best from keeps them calm," she said.
The director Donna Middleton said this is a problem every southern seven daycare is having.
"Each year we see decline in the number of candidates that are qualified to fill the position"
She has an idea on why this happening.
"It seems like with the reduction of classes and course work offered at the local colleges such as SIU and Shawnee Community college that there isn't a track for early childhood," she said.
SIU professor Stacy Thompson said the key to getting more students interested in getting certified is recognition.
"Part of it is the population we're pulling from the lack of support for students in this area," she said.
She said the teachers that are getting these licenses are going in to public schools.
"It's The field in what it offers them. Median pay at least in child care would be 25,000 is going to be higher for those who go into the public schools.that. But your not going to get pay that you that you just spent getting a four year education,” she said,
Livesay said the field is very rewarding.
"Just to see them grow from the beginning of the school year to the end it's amazing,"she said.
If your working on earning your teaching credentials you can get more information at the Southern Seven Human resources department at 618-634-2297.
