Graves County fugitive arrested after deputies found him hiding in closet

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Graves County fugitive was located and arrested on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says Richard W. Cook, 41, was wanted in connection to multiple arrest warrants for numerous theft charges.
Deputies located Cook at a home in the Pryorsburg area, where the sheriff’s office said he was hiding in a closet.
Around 10:30 a.m., deputies reported to Snow Lane in search of another man who is also wanted.
While investigators were on scene, they learned Cook was inside.
As they attempted to take Cook into custody, the sheriff's office says Cook resisted arrest and hit a deputy in the face.
After a brief struggle, deputies were able to put Cook in handcuffs.
He was arrested on several outstanding warrants stemming from probation violation of the following charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000
- Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $500 but Under $10,000
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
Cook is also charged with resisting arrest and third-degree assault on a police officer.
He was lodged at the Graves County Regional Jail.
