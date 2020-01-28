Government services announce changes in schedules for President’s Day

(KFVS) - Several government services announced changes in their service in observance of President’s Day.
The City of Jackson Mo. said that the Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not be operating on Monday Feb. 17 in observance of the holiday.
Those who’s trash is usually picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday and Tuesday route will remain the same.
The Jackson Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed on Monday Feb. 17.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said, that drivers examination stations will be closed on Feb 12 and Feb. 17.
Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in observance of Lincoln’s birthday. Normal operations will resume on Thursday, Feb.13. Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Washington’s birthday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
