Foggy and Misty Morning

Fog and light drizzle will be the primary impacts this morning. Luckily, we have some light winds picking up which will help decrease widespread dense fog from forming. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s with the low 40s in western Tennessee.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for some western counties through noon Wednesday. A wintry mix/snow could cause slick spots on roads Wednesday morning even in portions of southern Illinois, but impacts look minor.
The end of the week we will continue to warm back into the upper 40s and even the upper 50s by the end of the weekend!
-Lisa
