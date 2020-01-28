Crews battle fire at Cecilia Chapel in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Several emergency crews have responded to extinguish a fire at a chapel on Methodist Street in Hardin County.
According to a Hardin County emergency dispatcher, calls came in around 10:20 p.m. to alert crews that the Cecilia Chapel was on fire.
Crews from several different agencies, including the Hardin County Fire Department, are working to extinguish the flames.
No firefighters or civilians have been reported injured in the incident.
