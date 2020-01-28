Coroner: Four Jackson County marina fire victims are children

EMA Director Paul Smith says the recovery effort is now focusing on debris and preventing environmental contamination from spreading. “ADEM has sampled water three times since yesterday in various portions and the main channel and they will continue to sample water until they’re satisfied that there’s no environmental impact more than has already happened.” Smith told reporters Tuesday morning. Smith says that based on preliminary testing, any contamination appears to be only at nuisance levels, and not dangerous to humans or wild life. Smith says the EPA is on scene and pleased with the way crews have handled contamination so far.